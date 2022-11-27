 
Sunday Nov 27 2022
Bob Dylan handwritten ‘Desolation Row’ lyrics up for auction for $425,000

Bob Dylan’s fans can now collect a rare piece of music history. The iconic singer’s handwritten lyric sheets for his classic song Desolation Row is now being sold for $425,000, reportedly.

The rare handwritten lyric sheet for one of Dylan's most famous songs - Desolation Row – released in 1965 – has been going up for sale for the first time in history.

Memorabilia dealer Moments in Time has set the price of whopping $425,000 for the rare item. The sheet features Dylan’s poetic lyrics – he wrote on two sheets of paper by hand, and even feature a few of Dylan's edits sprawled across it.

According to TMZ reports, the seller of the rare item is a man who has been friends with Dylan, 81, since they were kids, and that he was given the lyrics sheets over 20 years ago.

Desolation Row is widely considered to be among Dylan’s greatest songs, alongside the likes of Like A Rolling Stone, The Times They Are A Changing, Mr. Tambourine Man, Hurricane Man and Blowin' In The Wind, among so many others.

The popular song was the ninth and final song on Dylan's sixth studio album Highway 61 Revisited (1965), which came as he was transitioning from traditional folk music to electronic.

Meanwhile, Moments In Time shared that Dylan’s handwritten lyrics for his classic The Times They Are A-Changin (1964) were sold during a private sale in 2020 for $2.2 million.

