Sunday Nov 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s new snaps with kids tell a story of FAMILY love

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s recent pictures with kids will surely melt your heart.

As the Thanksgiving weekend winds down, the Marry Me, starlet, 53 has shared some of the highlights from her holiday with her husband, and their family on Instagram.

Lopez dropped a number of adorable photos taken during their festive feast that appeared to be held at Lopez's plush home in The Hamptons.

The edited collage of images includes members of her family, such as her two sisters Leslie and Lynda, and of course, husband Ben, all while her song The One (Version 2) can be heard playing.

There appear to be several images of Lopez snuggling up with her older sister Leslie and younger sister Lynda.

All while the photos move along and tell a story of family love, Lopez's The One (Version 2) can be heard playing prominently in the background.

In an adorable moment, Lopez snapped a photo of Affleck moments after her son, Maximilian, fell asleep on his lap during a drive.

And in a return favor, Affleck would go on to shoot his wife during the drive as her child Emme got some shut-eye while on their mom's lap.

'This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday #ThisIsMeNow #PhotoDump #Family,' Lopez gushed in the caption.

Having just tied the knot this past July, this is Lopez and Affleck's first Thanksgiving together as a married couple.

