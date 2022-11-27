 
entertainment
Kendall Jenner 'transformed into Harry Styles shoulder to cry on' after Olivia Wilde split

The fashion icon Kendall Jenner has reportedly been doing “all that she is able” to offer her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles a shoulder to cry on” ever since he broke up with Olivia Wilde.

These revelations have been brought to light by insiders close to The Sun as it says Harry’s supermodel ex-girlfriend Kendall has become a shoulder to cry on following the “very amicable” decision.

The former couple, who met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling and dated for almost two years, are now said be “taking a break” after different priorities kept them apart.

Harry and Olivia’s friends also spilled that he and Kendall have been leaning on each other in recent weeks and call the timing “interesting”, given that her relationship with basketball player Devin Booker also ended recently.

One source said: “Harry and Kendall have always stayed in touch, but in light of their recent splits, they have more time for one another. And Harry has had Kendall’s ear over his break-up with Olivia.

“Kendall is one of the few people to understand the level of fame and scrutiny which Harry endures. She is also dealing with her own tough time.”

The pair, who dated on and off from 2013 to 2019, have now been close for almost a decade.

Kendall was seen dancing with her sister Kylie and pal Hailey Bieber at Harry’s LA concert earlier this month.

But while the pair are “very alike” it is thought that their hectic lifestyles are a barrier to becoming more than good pals.

While Harry is still touring, Kendall has her modelling career and a tequila business.

