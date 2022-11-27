Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘distancing from Netflix’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has reportedly started scrambling in his bid to distance himself from the upcoming docuseries, which many warn may ‘flop badly’.



Royal commentator and commentator Neil Sean made this admission, according to a report by Page Six.

He started by breaking down the couple’s growing fears surrounding their incoming series.

He believes Prince Harry is beginning to ‘hate’ everything because, he Meghan Markle “wanted to use the documentary to present themselves in a brand new light, as hard-working people.”

Mr Sean also referenced the couple’s decision and admitted the “biggest problem engulfing the couple” is the possible reaction to the finished product.”

“The story of this will continue to leak out. Netflix are hoping that the publicity, even if it's bad, will make people tune into what some are describing as a car-crash.”

“A source close to the couple says they are trying to disassociate themselves from the entire project but wish it well. Basically, they are not happy with it, and they are hoping we forget about it.”

This all comes shortly after an insider from the New York Post shared news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s falling out with their docuseries director.

Reportedly, “Garrett wanted Harry and Meghan to film at home and they were not comfortable doing that.”

“There were a few sticky moments between them, and Garrett left the project. Harry and Meghan's own production company captured as much footage as they could before Liz Garbus was hired.”

Before signing off the insider also added, “The first director left after some disagreements with both Harry and Meghan about the direction of their show. According to a very good source, they wanted everything to be scripted. They were not comfortable with that aspect of reality TV.”