Salman Khan all set to reunite with Revathi after 32 years in 'Tiger 3'

Salman Khan and Revathi shared screen for the film 'Love' in 1991

Actor Salman Khan and Revathi are coming back together on the big screen after a long hiatus of 32 years in upcoming film Tiger 3.

Earlier, Revathi appeared in Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 along with Kajol to promote her forthcoming film Salam Venky. During the show, Bhaijaan revealed that the two are reuniting again for Tiger 3 that also stars Katrina Kaif. The duo shared screen in 1991 for the film Love.

Salaam Venky director previously told the sources that she will be playing the character that Girish Karnad used to portray. “I am replacing Girishji as the RAW chief in Tiger 3.”

Karnad played the character of Shenoy in the film, the man who mentored Salman’s role, Tiger.

According to IndiaToday, Tiger 3 will have Emraan Hashmi playing an antagonist whereas Ridhi Dogra will also have a significant role in the film. Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan is going to appear in the film for a cameo as Pathaan.

Maneesh Sharma’s directorial film is all set to release on Eid 2023.