Prince William and Harry can have a surprise meeting in US?

Whil most of the media outlets are reporting on how Kate and William would be different from Harry and Meghan during their upcoming US visit, there are some who are wondering whether late Princess Diana's sons can use this visit to mend their ties.

William and Harry's relationship deteriorated further when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex criticized the royal family after they stepped down from their royal duties.

Harry and Meghan's future relationship with the royal family would be decided by the Duke's upcoming memoir which is due to be released next month.

Harry reportedly made changes to the book after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The British tabloid media and pro-monarchy royal experts have tried to pit the two brothers against each other but Princess Diana's fans are hoping that Harry and William can repair their relationship.

Others are wondering whether the duo can surprise the world by meeting in the US although there is no such meetup scheduled.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit the US for the first time in almost a decade this month when they jet off to Boston for the Earthshot Prize Awards.

Prince William and Kate will be among attendees at the glittering awards, which were founded by Prince William to ‘discover, celebrate and scale the best solutions to help repair the planet’.

The last time the Prince and Princess of Wales visited the US was in 2014 when they spent three days in New York. They also made the trip across the Atlantic as newlyweds in 2011, when they took a two-day trip to California following a visit to Canada.