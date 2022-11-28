 
Jennifer Aniston mourns the death of Irene Cara

Jennifer Aniston is devastated by the death of singer and actress Irene Cara.

The "Friends" star took to Instagram to express her thoughts on the death of the Oscar- and Grammy-winning actress and singer.

"Oh boy Irene Cara. Crushed. That movie.That song. That voice. That school. Those kids. Innocent and the whole world right in front of them. All of it sent me on my path. I was in. Sold. Hook line and sinker," she wrote.

Irene Cara, best known for her work in the 1980s cult movies "Flashdance" and "Fame," died on Saturday.

Cara, 63, passed away at her Florida home, her publicist Judith Moose said in a statement posted on Twitter, and the cause of death is currently unknown.

"She was a beautiful gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films," the statement read.

Cara's career in show business began at an early age and spanned theater, television, music and film. The artist got her big break in 1980 when she was cast to play Coco Hernandez in the iconic movie-musical "Fame," which chronicled the vicissitudes of a group of New York City high schoolers.

The musical drama's title song, sung by Cara, would go on to win an Academy Award for Best Original Song and earned the artist two Grammy Awards nominations, among other recognitions.

Cara's rise to Hollywood stardom continued in the following years. In 1983 she co-wrote and sang the title song for the blockbuster movie "Flashdance," which landed Cara the coveted Academy Award for Best Original Song and became one of the defining songs of the decade.

Moose, the publicist, said a memorial for Cara's fans "will be planned at a future date," and funeral services for the artist are pending.

Tributes to Cara poured in on social media on Saturday.

"Irene Cara, you inspired me more than you could ever know. Your songwriting and vocals created pure energy that will never cease," musician Lenny Kravitz said on Twitter.

