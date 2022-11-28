Will Smith posts throwback clip from ‘Emancipation’ set after COVID diagnose

Will Smith has tested positive of Covid-19 as he took a test prior to make a surprise appearance at his upcoming film Emancipation screening.

The King Richard actor, who earlier shared a post with caption, “I went viral,” turned to his Instagram on Sunday and offered fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look from his upcoming movie.

Smith, 54, posted the new clip that captured a reflective moment he had while on set of Emancipation, which is set to release on Apple TV+ on December 9.

The Pursuit of Happyness star was seen sitting on a chair placed in the middle of a rainy forest and explaining, “God's world is actually beautiful.”



Smith captioned the clip, “One of the most beautiful moments shooting #emancipation” The video garnered thousands of likes in no time.

Smith was wearing his character's costume and held an umbrella over his head as he enjoyed the rainfall in the clip. “This is my favorite moment on this movie,” he admitted, as the camera panned towards the vibrant, green trees.

Emancipation follows the story of Peter, a runaway slave that, “forges through the swamps of Louisiana on a tortuous journey to escape plantation owners that nearly killed him,” according to IMDB.

The film is set to premiere in selected theaters on December 2, and will be available to stream on Apple TV+, just in time for Oscars season.