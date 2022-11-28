 
Israeli star Lior Raz hints at collab with Rajkummar Rao?

Fauda star Lior Raz is all praise of Rajkummar Rao and suggested working with him, adding they are mulling collaborating on multiple productions in India.

According to Variety, the projects will be beside the Indian adaptation of Fauda, Tanaav, by Applause Entertainment, which is currently airing on Sony Liv.

The creators of the thriller espionage were in Goa, attending the 53rd International Film Festival of India, for the Asian premiere of the first episode of season four of Fauda.

Before the screening, Lior and Avi went to the red carpet along with Shahid star. On which Lior expressed his desire to work with Rajkummar.

Fauda creators also expressed their views about Rajkummar; Avi said, “He is a star.. the way he talks..the way he represents himself..he is a star.” Lior added,” we would definitely like to collaborate with him.

Further, Raz hinted at bringing Indian and Israeli creators together to make good stories.

“We want to bring together creators and producers from Israel and India to make good stories. This could be in combination with Indian production companies too.”

