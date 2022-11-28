Miley Cyrus enjoys cosy date with beau Maxx Morando amid family feud

Miley Cyrus cut a casual appearance as she was seen with boyfriend Maxx Morando amid heated family drama.

The Party in the U.S.A. singer looked relaxed as she was captured exiting a restaurant with the drummer in Malibu after her 30th birthday.

Donning multi-coloured pants with simple collared shirt over a white tee, the pop star seemed happy as she made her way to the car.

Cyrus had her blonde tresses styed in a messy bun as she accessorized her look with a necklace and concealed her eyes with black shades.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Meanwhile, Morando sported white tee paired with a stiped green shirt along with navy coloured dress pants as he walked behind Cyrus in.

This comes amid rumours that Cyrus is not talking to her father Billy Ray ever since he divorced her mother Tish Cyrus and began a relationship with Firerose.