Monday Nov 28 2022
Monday Nov 28, 2022

Simon Cowell celebrates Thanksgiving with BGT’s Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon

Simon Cowell was seen celebrating Thanksgiving with his fellow Britain’s Got Talent judges, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon and his fiancée Lauren Silverman.

Sharing the glimpse of her holiday, Holden dropped the images on her Instagram handle featuring the music mogul and his wife-to-be.

However, David Williams was not present in any of the photographs Holden posted on her social media account who has reportedly left the ITV series after 10 years.

The group appeared happy as they posed for the selfies on the annual American holiday. “Thankful Thanksgiving,” Holden captioned one of the pictures.

This comes amid speculations that Williams has quit the hit reality TV show weeks after apologizing for his awful sexual remarks about female contestants on the show. 

