Adele wins hearts as she stops Las Vegas show to honour friend’s mother

Adele won hearts as she halted her show to honour her gal pal Raven Varona’s mother who breathed her last just hours after the singer’s first Las Vegas concert.



The Grammy winner requested the crowd at her concert to “put on your torches on your phone and shine them like stars so I know her mum can see us” while she sang Make You Feel My Love for her.

Despite her tough schedule, the Easy on Me hitmaker rushed to support her photographer friend the moment she discovered that Varona had lost her mom.

A source told The Sun, “For the past 12 months Adele's focus has been on these Vegas shows but despite being under serious pressure herself, when Raven lost her mum she rushed to offer support.”

“Family is a massive thing for Adele and she was keen to make it clear that she could take all the time she needed away before returning to work, the passing has hit them both hard,” the insider added.

Expressing gratitude to Adele for her heartfelt gesture, Varona wrote on Instagram, “One of the last things I got to do with my mum on the Sunday before she passed was show her the photos from weekend one.

“I was so excited to show them to her and was hopeful I’d be able to bring her to one of the shows. Thank you Adele and everyone at the show for honouring my mum,” she added.