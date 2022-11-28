 
entertainment
Monday Nov 28 2022
Elizabeth Debicki feels media took away Diana’s ‘most valuable’ possession

Monday Nov 28, 2022

File Footage

Elizabeth Debicki opened up about her experience of essaying the role late Princess Diana as she talks about how media stole her "most valuable" possession.

In an interview with of Australian Vogue, the Tenet actor revealed how she felt when she explored the former Princess of Wales' constant battle with the media.

“As a concept, [fame is] not one that appeals to me,” she told the outlet. “The main thing it does is take away one of the most valuable things people possess, which is a right to privacy.”

“I've seen that on people I really love and care for,” Elizabeth added. “Fame does not discriminate between how vulnerable you feel that day, what's happening in your personal life, how tired you are, or how much you really don't want your photograph taken.”

The season five of the hit Netflix series chronicles Diana’s dramatic split from the then Prince Charles and the events leading up to her tragic death.

