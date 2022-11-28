Abhishek Pathak talks about the possibility of making 'Drishyam 3'

'Drishyam 2' earned over 100 crore at the box office

Amidst the massive success of Drishyam 2, director Abhishek Pathak expressed his happiness over the success and also talked about the possibility of making another sequel.

Abhishek was recently asked whether he is going to make Drishyam 3 to which he replied: “We will talk about Drishyam 3 once we have the script, which is great. The number of people who have watched the Drishyam franchise is huge. So, we don’t want to disappoint them by rushing into making the film.”

He further went on to say, “We are already talking to collaborate together and starting work on the screenplay. That is going to happen. Once we have a great story and a screenplay crack, we will eventually come together.”

Pathak also spoke up about the success of Drishyam 2, said: “I am happy. Any filmmaker and artist love it when their work is appreciated and loved so much. We have already entered the Rs 100-crore club now. In the first week, we hit the Rs 100-crore mark."

“It is an exciting time for all of us and we are very happy. I am looking forward to seeing more people coming and watching our film in the theatre. It is great to see this kind of scenario where people are flocking to the theatres like it's a festival. It is also very important to everyone in the industry," he added.

Drishyam 2 features Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles, reports IndiaToday.