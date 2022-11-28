 
Showbiz
Monday Nov 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Abhishek Pathak talks about the possibility of making 'Drishyam 3'

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 28, 2022

Drishyam 2 earned over 100 crore at the box office
'Drishyam 2' earned over 100 crore at the box office 

Amidst the massive success of Drishyam 2, director Abhishek Pathak expressed his happiness over the success and also talked about the possibility of making another sequel.

Abhishek was recently asked whether he is going to make Drishyam 3 to which he replied: “We will talk about Drishyam 3 once we have the script, which is great. The number of people who have watched the Drishyam franchise is huge. So, we don’t want to disappoint them by rushing into making the film.”

He further went on to say, “We are already talking to collaborate together and starting work on the screenplay. That is going to happen. Once we have a great story and a screenplay crack, we will eventually come together.”

Pathak also spoke up about the success of Drishyam 2, said: “I am happy. Any filmmaker and artist love it when their work is appreciated and loved so much. We have already entered the Rs 100-crore club now. In the first week, we hit the Rs 100-crore mark."

“It is an exciting time for all of us and we are very happy. I am looking forward to seeing more people coming and watching our film in the theatre. It is great to see this kind of scenario where people are flocking to the theatres like it's a festival. It is also very important to everyone in the industry," he added.

Drishyam 2 features Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles, reports IndiaToday.

More From Showbiz:

Osman Khalid Butt releases clarification statement regarding Lux Style Awards performance

Osman Khalid Butt releases clarification statement regarding Lux Style Awards performance

Preity Zinta shares personal favorite scene from 'Kal Ho Na Ho': Take a look

Preity Zinta shares personal favorite scene from 'Kal Ho Na Ho': Take a look
Watch: Arijit Singh's rendition of Coke Sudio cover Pasoori, fans react

Watch: Arijit Singh's rendition of Coke Sudio cover Pasoori, fans react
Vicky Kaushal says he is an experienced background dancer, proves with picture

Vicky Kaushal says he is an experienced background dancer, proves with picture
Yami Gautam starrer 'Lost' all set to release directly on OTT

Yami Gautam starrer 'Lost' all set to release directly on OTT
Chunky Panday reveals how Ananya Panday dealt with 'Liger' failure

Chunky Panday reveals how Ananya Panday dealt with 'Liger' failure
Pakistan veteran designer Maheen Khan calls out Lux Style Awards after siding with 'alleged abuser'

Pakistan veteran designer Maheen Khan calls out Lux Style Awards after siding with 'alleged abuser'
Israeli star Lior Raz hints at collab with Rajkummar Rao?

Israeli star Lior Raz hints at collab with Rajkummar Rao?
Katrina Kaif joins ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’ bandwagon, video goes viral

Katrina Kaif joins ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’ bandwagon, video goes viral
Hansal Mehta says 'Bhediya' deserves to be a franchise

Hansal Mehta says 'Bhediya' deserves to be a franchise
Tahira Kashyap borrowed money from husband Ayushmann Khurrana for her first short film

Tahira Kashyap borrowed money from husband Ayushmann Khurrana for her first short film
Ram Setu director Abhishek Sharma says Bollywood cannot be 'original'

Ram Setu director Abhishek Sharma says Bollywood cannot be 'original'