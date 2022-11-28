Strictly's Kym Marsh steps outside for first time after 'scary' battle with Covid

Kym Marsh stepped out for the first time as she returned to Strictly training in Cheshire on Monday after missing Saturday's episode due to a 'scary' battle with Covid.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 46, looked fresh-faced and healthy. However, she opted for a simple look as she was seen in a black top featuring a sequinned lip print while sporting coordinating leggings and a parka

Earlier in the day, the Coronation Street star, 46, gave an update on her return to the BBC ballroom show while discussing her dad David's recent hospitalisation on Morning Live.

Kym said on Morning Live: 'Start of the week I came down with Covid. That was rubbish. Thankfully I'm testing negative now.'

She added that this past week had been 'scary' due to her father - who was recently diagnosed with incurable prostate cancer - suffered a health scare.

Earlier this week, a Strictly spokesperson confirmed that Kym would be sitting out this week as a result of the virus.

They told MailOnline: 'Kym Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, Kym and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.