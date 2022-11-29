 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Akshay Kumar believes India is on its way to become a ‘superpower’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

Akshay Kumar believes India will become a superpower soon
Akshay Kumar believes India will become a superpower soon

Akshay Kumar showed up at International Film Festival of India and won the crowd by calling India a future superpower. He firmly believes India will become a superpower soon

ANI, a news agency reported that superstar said, “India is moving towards becoming a superpower. The maximum number of films are made in India. Our films are produced in several languages.”

Akshay has spoken a lot about changing norms in Bollywood. He has called people out for not doing something out of the box and later blaming boycotts for failures. He also spoke about why he left Hera Pheri 3.

He has also talked about how industry is in its rebuilding phase and a lot of good things are happening. Now people are not shy to pick up challenging topics and roles which is basically changing the dynamics of whole industry. He emphasized on making new trends instead of following the old ones. 

More From Showbiz:

Kajol opens up about what she learned from her kids Nysa and Yug

Kajol opens up about what she learned from her kids Nysa and Yug
Shraddha Kapoor will be seen playing a Kashmiri girl in her next

Shraddha Kapoor will be seen playing a Kashmiri girl in her next
Parineeti Chopra reveals how she gets food on time in cafes

Parineeti Chopra reveals how she gets food on time in cafes
Ajay Devgn appreciates Bhediya and calls Varun Dhawan 'rockstar'

Ajay Devgn appreciates Bhediya and calls Varun Dhawan 'rockstar'
Giorgia Andriani reveals her wedding plans with boyfriend Arbaaz Khan

Giorgia Andriani reveals her wedding plans with boyfriend Arbaaz Khan
Anupam Kher reveals he is scared of heights

Anupam Kher reveals he is scared of heights
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays unstoppable at the box office on Day 10

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays unstoppable at the box office on Day 10
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' grows at the box office on Day 3

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' grows at the box office on Day 3
Sharman Joshi unveils the reason he was replaced in 'Golmaal' franchise

Sharman Joshi unveils the reason he was replaced in 'Golmaal' franchise
Minal Khan announces her YouTube channel

Minal Khan announces her YouTube channel

Syra Yousuf shares rare photo featuring Quick Style: ‘Love ‘em’

Syra Yousuf shares rare photo featuring Quick Style: ‘Love ‘em’
Kartik Aaryan reveals he became a 'loner' because of 'Freddy'

Kartik Aaryan reveals he became a 'loner' because of 'Freddy'