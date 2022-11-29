Akshay Kumar believes India is on its way to become a ‘superpower’

Akshay Kumar believes India will become a superpower soon

Akshay Kumar showed up at International Film Festival of India and won the crowd by calling India a future superpower. He firmly believes India will become a superpower soon

ANI, a news agency reported that superstar said, “India is moving towards becoming a superpower. The maximum number of films are made in India. Our films are produced in several languages.”

Akshay has spoken a lot about changing norms in Bollywood. He has called people out for not doing something out of the box and later blaming boycotts for failures. He also spoke about why he left Hera Pheri 3.

He has also talked about how industry is in its rebuilding phase and a lot of good things are happening. Now people are not shy to pick up challenging topics and roles which is basically changing the dynamics of whole industry. He emphasized on making new trends instead of following the old ones.