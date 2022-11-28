 
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' grows at the box office on Day 3

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' grows at the box office on Day 3

Varun Dhawan's recently released film Bhediya witnessed growth in its business at the box office on the third day of its theatrical release as the film collected around INR 11 crore in India on its third day in theatres, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per reports, the comedy horror film collected INR 11 crore in India on its second day in theatres. This takes the film's total collection to INR 27 crore in two days.

The numbers of the film have been decent and the makers will be hoping for growth in its business in the coming days. However, the criticism of Bhediya's VFX and competition at the box office from Drishyam 2 could hinder its business in the coming days.

Bhediya, a horror comedy, is produced by Dinesh Vijan and features Varun Dhawan in the role of a werewolf. Bhediya starred Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Bannerjee alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and was released in theatres on November 25.

