IHC fixes Azam Swati’s petition against his arrest for hearing

The Islamabad High Court. — IHC website/File

IHC fixes for hearing a petition filed by Azam Swati against his arrest.

Swati arrested for tweeting against senior military officers.

Senator says he has information that he can be killed in custody.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday fixed for hearing a petition filed by incarcerated PTI leader Azam Khan Swati against his arrest in a case related to his controversial remarks about the senior officers of the Pakistan Army.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will hear Azam Swati’s petition — filed earlier in the day — tomorrow (November 29).

In his petition, the PTI leader said that the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) filed a case against him under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).



The senator said that he was subjected to the worst torture while in custody. He said that he has information that he can be killed in custody.

"Azam Swati can be subjected to any sort of inhuman treatment," read the petition, seeking the details of the cases registered against him.

The PTI leader stated that basic human rights should be ensured in his matter. "Swati should not be transferred to any other place," said the petition, adding that cases have been filed against the senator in Sindh.

The federal government, FIA, and inspector-generals of Sindh and Balochistan have been made parties in the petition.

A day earlier, Swati was arrested and sent on a two-day physical remand for using foul language for the army chief and other senior military officers from his farmhouse located in Chak Shahzad, Islamabad.

He was arrested by the FIA’s Cybercrime Wing and a case was registered for libel and the PECA.

The senator was arrested under Sections 500, 501, 505 and 109. He was also arrested under the same provisions last month.

Swati is currently in FIA's remand after a court in Islamabad approved his two-day physical remand on Sunday.

Several FIRs have also been registered against the PTI leader for his controversial tweets at different police stations in Karachi, Quetta, Jacobabad, Qambar, and other cities.

‘Where is the justice?’

Earlier today, irked by over a dozen of FIRs registered overnight against Senator Azam Khan Swati, PTI Chairman Imran Khan asked the Supreme Court if Article 14 of the Constitution — which refers to the inviolability of dignity of man — is only applicable to the powerful people of the state.

The former prime minister wondered where was justice in all this. “Is the Article 14 Constitutional provision only to be applied selectively for the high & mighty State functionaries?” he added.

“For weeks he has sought justice from SC to no avail. So when he reacts in justifiable anger [and] frustration, he is put in jail [and] at last count 15 FIRs registered against him across Pakistan,” says Khan.