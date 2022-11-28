 
pakistan
Monday Nov 28 2022
Cases against Azam Swati: Imran Khan asks SC if Article 14 only applicable to 'powerful of state'

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing a press conference at his Banigala residence. — AFP/File
  • Imran Khan raises questions over Azam Swati's arrest.
  • Fawad Chaudhry says Swati's son fears he might be killed.
  • Swati was arrested for tweets against senior army leadership.

ISLAMABAD: Raising his voice for incarcerated PTI leader Azam Khan Swati, the party’s chairman, Imran Khan, asked the Supreme Court if Article 14 of the Constitution — which refers to the inviolability of dignity of man — is only applicable to the powerful people of the state.

Khan made the remarks after more than 15 FIRs were lodged overnight against the PTI leader from across the country following his controversial remarks against the military's senior leadership.

In a series of tweets on Monday, the PTI chairman asked, “Article 14 of our Constitution refers to "Inviolability of dignity of man"; so my question to our Honourable SC Judges is whether this provision is only applicable to the powerful of the State & for everyone else there is no protection of their basic human dignity?”

The former prime minister wondered where was justice in all this. “Is the Article 14 Constitutional provision only to be applied selectively for the high & mighty State functionaries?” he added.

Lamenting the alleged custodial torture of Swati and his objectionable video, the PTI chairman said that Swati was stripped naked, tortured, and humiliated through an illegal video sent to his wife.

“For weeks he has sought justice from SC to no avail. So when he reacts in justifiable anger & frustration, he is put in jail & at last count 15 FIRs registered against him across Pakistan,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the FIA arrested Swati on Sunday for the second time in less than two months for his controversial tweets against senior military officers.

Swati moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier today concerning the cases filed against him for his controversial tweets.

In his petition, the senator said that he was subjected to the worst torture while in custody. He said that he has information that he can be killed in custody.

"Azam Swati can be subjected to any sort of inhuman treatment," read the petition, seeking the details of the cases registered against him.

Earlier today, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said that Swati’s son telephoned the PTI chief and told him that his father would be killed in custody.

Raising questions over the judiciary, the PTI leader said that Shahbaz Gill had been producing evidence of torture in the court but nobody took notice of it.

“Are only powerful [people] honourable in the country?” asked the PTI leader.

The rule of law will only prevail when the powerful are also accountable to the law, he added.

