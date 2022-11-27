 
pakistan
Sunday Nov 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Azam Swati arrested again over controversial tweets: sources

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

PTI leader Azam Swati. Screengrab of a Twitter video
PTI leader Azam Swati. Screengrab of a Twitter video 

PTI leader Senator Azam Khan Swati has been arrested once again for speaking against senior military officers, Geo News reported on Sunday.

The PTI leader was taken into custody from his farmhouse located in Chak Shahzad, Islamabad, early Sunday morning.

According to sources, the cybercrime cell of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Azam Swati, who penned controversial tweets criticizing a state institution and using foul language against high officials of the Pakistan Army.

Following his tweets, an FIR was filed against him, said sources. 

Responding to the abusive language, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi, condemned Swati’s sinking to the depths of moral degradation.

“The aim of such statements is to please the enemy states,” Kundi said.

“If he has any evidence, then he should bring it out and if it holds water, then we are standing by him.”

He said Swati had never attended the meetings of the special committee formed to look into his case.

More From Pakistan:

Senator Azam Swati criticised for using foul language against top military brass

Senator Azam Swati criticised for using foul language against top military brass
PM Shehbaz asks Turkish investors to expand footprint in renewable energy

PM Shehbaz asks Turkish investors to expand footprint in renewable energy
Lt Gen Faiz Hamid decides early retirement

Lt Gen Faiz Hamid decides early retirement
Fact-check: Allegations of corruption against Ahsan Iqbal baseless, court finds

Fact-check: Allegations of corruption against Ahsan Iqbal baseless, court finds
Arshad Sharif’s laptop in ‘possession’ of PTI leader Murad Saeed

Arshad Sharif’s laptop in ‘possession’ of PTI leader Murad Saeed
Tasnim Haider is lying, making false claims: Punjab CM adviser

Tasnim Haider is lying, making false claims: Punjab CM adviser
Hina Rabbani expected to represent Pakistan in FIFA World Cup in Doha

Hina Rabbani expected to represent Pakistan in FIFA World Cup in Doha
Investigators summon CCTV footage of Arshad Sharif's Dubai residence

Investigators summon CCTV footage of Arshad Sharif's Dubai residence
WATCH: Suspect who killed policeman in Karachi says acted in ‘self-defence’

WATCH: Suspect who killed policeman in Karachi says acted in ‘self-defence’
Monkey wanders inside govt school premises in Karachi

Monkey wanders inside govt school premises in Karachi
Launch of third PNS Khyber manifests Pak-Turkiye defence cooperation: PM Shehbaz

Launch of third PNS Khyber manifests Pak-Turkiye defence cooperation: PM Shehbaz
UAE official visited Arshad Sharif’s hotel in Dubai

UAE official visited Arshad Sharif’s hotel in Dubai