Azam Swati arrested again over controversial tweets: sources

PTI leader Azam Swati. Screengrab of a Twitter video

PTI leader Senator Azam Khan Swati has been arrested once again for speaking against senior military officers, Geo News reported on Sunday.

The PTI leader was taken into custody from his farmhouse located in Chak Shahzad, Islamabad, early Sunday morning.

According to sources, the cybercrime cell of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Azam Swati, who penned controversial tweets criticizing a state institution and using foul language against high officials of the Pakistan Army.

Following his tweets, an FIR was filed against him, said sources.

Responding to the abusive language, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi, condemned Swati’s sinking to the depths of moral degradation.



“The aim of such statements is to please the enemy states,” Kundi said.

“If he has any evidence, then he should bring it out and if it holds water, then we are standing by him.”

He said Swati had never attended the meetings of the special committee formed to look into his case.