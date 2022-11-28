 
Shahid Afridi warmly welcomes England, thanks Ben Stokes for flood donation

Pakistans former all-rounder Shahid Afridi (L) and Englands skipper Ben Stokes. — Twitter/@SAfridiOfficial/Reuters
Pakistan's former skipper Shahid Afridi Monday extended a warm welcome to England's cricket team on their arrival to Pakistan to play a Test series after 17 years.

The Englishmen have not faced Pakistan in a Test series since 2005.

Afridi took to his Twitter handle to welcome the English squad, particularly their skipper Ben Stokes, who announced to donate his match fees from the three-match Test series against Pakistan to the country's flood appeal.

"Warm welcome to @englandcricket on their arrival to [Pakistan] after 17 long years. Much respect to Ben Stokes for this gesture for flood victims, you are a true ambassador of our sport, May others be inspired through this," Pakistan's veteran cricketer wrote quote-tweeting Stokes' tweet.

Afridi added that he is looking forward to "good cricket" during the upcoming Test series between the two nations.

The Test series is scheduled to start on December 1 and will conclude on December 21.

The first Test will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Later, the second Test will be hosted in Multan while the last Test will be played in Karachi.

Taking to Twitter, Stokes said that he felt great to be in Pakistan for the first time for this "historic series".

"I’m donating my match fees from this Test series to the Pakistan Flood appeal," said the skipper.

Schedule of Pakistan vs England Test series

  • December 1-5 – First Test, Rawalpindi
  • December 9-13 – Second Test, Multan
  • December 17-21 – Third Test, Karachi

