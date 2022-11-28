 
Babar Azam and Co look dapper in 'mandatory' pic

(Left to Right) Pakistan cricketer Shaan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, and Sarfaraz Ahmed. — Twitter/@babarazam258
As days grow closer to the long-awaited Test series with England after 17 years, Green Shirts took some time off from the field to wind down.

On his Twitter handle, Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam wrote: "Mandatory [photo] with the boys!"

In the photo, the squad's captain is seen posing with his three teammates — including batters Shan Masood and Imam-ul-Haq, as well as former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed.

While skipper Azam remains stood, the other three athletes sat inside in what appeared to be a golf cart decked up by Pakistan's traditional truck art.

The four rocked a casual look as they posed for the photograph. While captain Babar dared to don white ripped pants and a shirt of the same colour along with a denim blue jacket.

Shan went for a laid-back look with a black hoodie and blue jeans, while Imam and Sarfaraz wore sweatsuits.

The team will be up against England in the upcoming Test series which is scheduled to begin from December 1 to 21. The English cricketers have returned to Pakistan to play Test matches after 17 years since they last came in 2005.

The first Test will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Later, the second Test will be hosted in Multan while the last Test is slated to be played in Karachi.

England Test squad

Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Joe Root, James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Rehan Ahmed, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood.

Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood.

Schedule of Tests

December 1-5 – 1st Test, Rawalpindi

December 9-13 – Second Test, Multan

December 17-21 – Third Test, Karachi

