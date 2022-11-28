 
entertainment
Monday Nov 28 2022
Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton to join Celebrity Juice for last-ever episode

Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton were the main pillars of the show’s original team captains from its inception in 2008 until 2018 and 2020 respectively.

They, both 41, will return to Celebrity Juice for its last-ever episode, as the original team captains are set to join host Keith Lemon, 49, to bid farewell.

Celebrity Juice: The Happy Ending will see Holly and Fearne alongside current team captains Emily Atack, 32, and Laura Whitmore, 37, to help the show go out with a bang on Thursday 8th December.

Since bulldozing its way onto screens in 2008, Celebrity Juice has provided some of the funniest and most anarchic moments on British television in recent years.

Now, after a mammoth 26 series, the team say goodbye to the programme, but not before an incredible send-off celebration.

The list of celebrities taking part in the last ever studio episode of Celebrity Juice includes Maya Jama, Big Narstie, Chris Ramsey, Will Mellor, Johnny Vegas, and Joey Essex.

It will look back through some of the greatest moments from the last 14 years, with contributions from an array of celebrities that have taken part across the programme's run.

Keith Lemon said: 'I've already said this, but it's been the best party ever. But as always there comes a point when the party has to end.

Less than two years later, in May 2020, This Morning's Holly Willoughby announced she was quitting Celeb Juice, branding it 'one of the best jobs in telly.

