 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton prepared to take on Harry, Meghan in US

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly not scared of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle overshadowing them in the US
Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly 'not scared' of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle overshadowing them in the US

Prince William and Kate Middleton are scheduled to land in the US next month for the Earthshot Prize ceremony, and sources suggest that they are prepared to take on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their trip.

As the Prince and Princess of Wales gear up for their three-day royal tour of US, which comes eight years since their last visit, an insider at the foreign office has claimed that while they are ‘aware’ of the Sussex’s in the US, they will ‘not be distracted’.

Talking to The Telegraph, the source said: “The Palace team are highly cognizant of Meghan and Harry, but equally, they’re not scared of their shadows on this.”

“William is the future King. Harry has taken his path, she's doing her podcast, they’ve got their issues, but the palace isn’t going to run scared of that, so kudos to them,” the insider added.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s US visit will come just about a month ahead of the release of Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare that is speculated to cause much trouble in royal camps. 

More From Entertainment:

Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton to join Celebrity Juice for last-ever episode

Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton to join Celebrity Juice for last-ever episode

BBC has number of projects to offer Holly Willoughby?

BBC has number of projects to offer Holly Willoughby?
Amanda Holden cuts cool figure in plaid skirt suit as she steps out in London

Amanda Holden cuts cool figure in plaid skirt suit as she steps out in London
Kylie Jenner gets into the Christmas spirit with ENORMOUS two-story tree

Kylie Jenner gets into the Christmas spirit with ENORMOUS two-story tree
Strictly's Kym Marsh steps outside for first time after 'scary' battle with Covid

Strictly's Kym Marsh steps outside for first time after 'scary' battle with Covid
Cardi B discusses her experience with grief after tragic death of Takeoff: ‘Offset randomly cry’

Cardi B discusses her experience with grief after tragic death of Takeoff: ‘Offset randomly cry’
Amanda Holden shares a sweet snap with lookalike daughters

Amanda Holden shares a sweet snap with lookalike daughters

‘The Crown:’ Ed McVey’s first look as young Prince William sends internet into frenzy

‘The Crown:’ Ed McVey’s first look as young Prince William sends internet into frenzy
Victoria Beckham leaves fans in awe as she flashes her rare gorgeous smile

Victoria Beckham leaves fans in awe as she flashes her rare gorgeous smile

Meghan Markle ‘adamant’ she’ll ‘do it all’ on her own

Meghan Markle ‘adamant’ she’ll ‘do it all’ on her own
Elizabeth Debicki feels media took away Diana’s ‘most valuable’ possession

Elizabeth Debicki feels media took away Diana’s ‘most valuable’ possession

Kendall Jenner hits gym with Hailey Bieber, Justine Skye amid Harry Styles rumors

Kendall Jenner hits gym with Hailey Bieber, Justine Skye amid Harry Styles rumors