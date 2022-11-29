Prince William, Kate Middleton prepared to take on Harry, Meghan in US

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly 'not scared' of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle overshadowing them in the US

Prince William and Kate Middleton are scheduled to land in the US next month for the Earthshot Prize ceremony, and sources suggest that they are prepared to take on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their trip.

As the Prince and Princess of Wales gear up for their three-day royal tour of US, which comes eight years since their last visit, an insider at the foreign office has claimed that while they are ‘aware’ of the Sussex’s in the US, they will ‘not be distracted’.

Talking to The Telegraph, the source said: “The Palace team are highly cognizant of Meghan and Harry, but equally, they’re not scared of their shadows on this.”

“William is the future King. Harry has taken his path, she's doing her podcast, they’ve got their issues, but the palace isn’t going to run scared of that, so kudos to them,” the insider added.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s US visit will come just about a month ahead of the release of Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare that is speculated to cause much trouble in royal camps.