Tuesday Nov 29 2022
Queen told Prince Andrew to 'shut up' after protest against Meghan Markle sit-in

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II defended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview in front of Prince Andrew.

Gyles Brandreth, who was also a friend to Prince Philip, admits in his book that Her Majesty did not hold any grudge against the estranged Sussexes, even after her second son objected to their Oprah Winfrey interview.

Referring to Mr Brandreth's book, presenter Cristo Foufas in a recent conversation told Kinsey Schofield: “Apparently, when Prince Andrew was angry about the Oprah Winfrey interview, the Queen reminded [him] that Sarah Ferguson had given a similar interview to American television and essentially that he should shut up and stop complaining.”

Meghan Markle left her senior position in the Royal Family in 2020. In 2021, the Duchess of Sussex accused a member of the ton for passing racist remarks on her unborn son in an interview with Oprah.

