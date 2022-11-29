Watch: Khloé Kardashian daughter True groove in Spice Girls T-shirt

Watch: Khloé Kardashian daughter True grooves in Spice Girls T-shirt

Khloé Kardashian's daughter True grooved in 90s girl group Spice Girls T-shirt in recent pictures and photos.

The socialite, 38, shared a set of photos and a video of her and Tristan Thompson 4-year-old daughter having fun around the house in a Spice Girls T-shirt.

"Spice Up Your Life," the Kardashians star captioned the Instagram post.

In the first snap, True smiles off into the distance while donning in her new shirt, which has faces of the popular 90s girl group printed on the front.

Other photos show True striking a pose while she is in her living room and admiring her shirt in bed.

Khloé also posted a video featuring True busting out her best moves in the shirt to Pharrell Williams' "Happy" alongside her cousin, Chicago West.

In the video, True can be seen grooving around on a playground with Kim Kardashian's daughter, 4, and even attempts a splits.



