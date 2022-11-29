Kate Hudson talks about her experience coparenting with her two exes

Kate Hudson opened up about her non-traditional family and how she manages to co-parent three children with three different fathers.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the 43-year-old actress gives insight to her family.

“It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside, I feel like we’re killing it," Hudson explained. “The unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it's ours.”

“My goal in life is that I want to feel love and I want to give love, but I'm also practical, so, one day at a time," she said. “I work really hard at relationships because I like them. My parents [Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell] have done an amazing job of continuing that dance.”

Hudson shares 18-year-old Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, 11-year-old Bingham with ex- fiancé Matt Bellamy, and 4-year-old Rani with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, via Entertainment Tonight.

Hudson added that her oldest, Ryder is “in college and very happy.” She shared the actress and Ryder’s dad, Chris, “just need to check in once in a while.”

Moreover, given that Ryder was her first child, she and the teen "grew up" together, a fact that makes their relationship "so special."

“It is different,” she said of parenting Ryder and her two other children. “I'm definitely more present as a mother now that I'm older.”

“The big learning period of my life and becoming a woman happened as I was being a mother. It was a choice. We wanted to have a baby and it felt instinctual," Hudson shared.

“I was very attached to him and vice versa. I took him everywhere. I didn't leave him until he was two. I didn't even really put him in school until he was ten, whereas I'm far more structured with my other kids.”

As for her relationship with Fujikawa, to whom she got engaged in 2021, Hudson elucidated, "I'm not interested in forcing some conventional idea of love or marriage. I'd like to be able to grow intimately with my partner for a long time, but I also don’t have rose-coloured glasses on."

Hudson recently starred in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the sequel to the 2019 comedy crime hit Knives Out.