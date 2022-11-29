 
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
Irina Shayk ‘spends most of her time’ at Bradley Cooper’s place amid reconciliation rumours

Irina Shayk ‘spends most of her time’ at Bradley Cooper’s place amid reconciliation rumours
Irina Shayk is “very happy” as she spends “most of her time” at Bradley Cooper’s place amid rumours that the pair have rekindled their romance.

An insider told People Magazine that the A Star is Born actor and the model spent Thanksgiving together with their daughter Lea De Seine.

Another source spilled to the outlet that Shayk is thrilled to be able to spend more time with her former partner as she has “never enjoyed being single."

"She always hoped they could find a way to make their relationship work again,” the source added while revealing that "Irina still has her own place in N.Y.C., she spends most of her time at Bradley's."

"Even though they always got along and co-parented well, their daughter is the happiest when they are all together," the insider shared.

This comes after another insider told the magazine earlier this month that Cooper and Shayk "have both been single and started hanging out more together."

"Irina is very happy to spend time with Bradley. She very much loves him," the insider added.

