Tuesday Nov 29 2022
Victoria Beckham reveals son Romeo's dog ruined her luxury advent calendar

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

Victoria Beckham reveals son Romeo's dog ruined her luxury advent calendar

Victoria Beckham documented her son Romeo Beckham's adorable pet’s attempt to destroy her luxury advent calendar on social media.

The former Spice Girls singer, 48, took to her Instagram Story on Sunday and shared a glimpse at her luxurious Diptyque advent calendar, which costs a whopping £370.

Victoria was seen sitting in front of a blazing fire in the video she shared with her millions of followers on the app.

The fashion designer was treating her fans to a sneak peek at the luxury Christmas calendar and was interrupted by Romeo's dog, Simba, who started crawling all over the box.

Victoria was left stunned by Simba’s cheeky behavior as she playfully scolded her the dog, telling him to 'get away' from her expensive Christmas gift.

"Simba! What are you doing? Simba is trying to take my advent calendar which I am very excited about," she told her fans.

Putting in his place, she exclaimed, "This is mine Simba! Hands off," before having a chuckle over the situation.

Victoria's expensive advent calendar sneak peek video comes as her flagship shop seemingly didn't receive a much-needed response on Black Friday.

