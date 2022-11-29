When will series 'Obliterated' release on Netflix? Find out

 
When will series 'Obliterated' release on Netflix?

Netflix has not confirmed the official release date for the upcoming series Obliterated  by Cobra Kai creators yet.

However, the eight-episode based series is expected to arrive sometimes in 2023.

On Novmeber 23, the creator of the series Jon Hurwitz took to his Instagram to announce that Obliterated filming had wrapped.

“And that’s a wrap on Obliterated Season 1! Fitting that we finished overlooking the Las Vegas strip at magic hour. It’s been a shit-ton of work, but it’s been magic since day one. Love all these people and the many not pictured who helped make this passion project a reality. I truly can’t wait for the world to see this insanity. Next year on Netflix! Get ready!”

Obliterated is an action-comedy series that focuses on an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat of bomb attack at the celebratory party in Les Vegas.

The starring cast of the series includes Shelley Hennig, Nick Zano, Terrence Terrell, Alyson Gorske, C. Thomas Howell, Eugene Kim, Paola Lázaro, and Amalia Yoo. 

