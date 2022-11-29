Hailey Bieber reveals she has 'painful' ovarian cyst the size of apple: ‘Not a baby’

Hailey Bieber put pregnancy rumours to rest as she disclosed that she has an ovarian cyst "the size of an apply."

The wife of singer Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share with her 49.3 million followers that she is not expecting a baby as she showed off her cyst by lifting her shirt.

“I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple,” Hailey captioned the photo. “I don't have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun.”

“Not a baby,” she added ruling out the pregnancy rumours that have been making rounds on the internet over the past few days.

“It's painful and achey and makes me feel nauseas and bloated and crampy and emotional,” she revealed. “Anyways... I'm sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand.”

“We got this,” Hailey added with three peace sign emojis.