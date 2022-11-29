 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Hailey Bieber reveals she has 'painful' ovarian cyst the size of apple: ‘Not a baby’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

Hailey Bieber reveals she has painful ovarian cyst the size of apple: ‘Not a baby’
Hailey Bieber reveals she has 'painful' ovarian cyst the size of apple: ‘Not a baby’

Hailey Bieber put pregnancy rumours to rest as she disclosed that she has an ovarian cyst "the size of an apply."

The wife of singer Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share with her 49.3 million followers that she is not expecting a baby as she showed off her cyst by lifting her shirt.

“I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple,” Hailey captioned the photo. “I don't have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun.”

“Not a baby,” she added ruling out the pregnancy rumours that have been making rounds on the internet over the past few days.

Hailey Bieber reveals she has painful ovarian cyst the size of apple: ‘Not a baby’

“It's painful and achey and makes me feel nauseas and bloated and crampy and emotional,” she revealed. “Anyways... I'm sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand.”

“We got this,” Hailey added with three peace sign emojis.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton lookalike Heidi Agan receives death threats

Kate Middleton lookalike Heidi Agan receives death threats
Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Jenna Ortega opens up on her relation with Enid Sinclair

Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Jenna Ortega opens up on her relation with Enid Sinclair
Meghan Markle shares latest statement ahead of Kate Middleton, Prince William’s US visit

Meghan Markle shares latest statement ahead of Kate Middleton, Prince William’s US visit
Hugh Grant was not keen on doing the iconic dancing scene in 'Love Actually'

Hugh Grant was not keen on doing the iconic dancing scene in 'Love Actually'
Kim Kardashian gets her new custom minivan in ‘Million Dollar Wheels’ clip, ‘amazing’

Kim Kardashian gets her new custom minivan in ‘Million Dollar Wheels’ clip, ‘amazing’
When will series 'Obliterated' release on Netflix? Find out

When will series 'Obliterated' release on Netflix? Find out
Victoria Beckham reveals son Romeo's dog ruined her luxury advent calendar

Victoria Beckham reveals son Romeo's dog ruined her luxury advent calendar
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry become royal villains?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry become royal villains?
BTS' Jungkook soars at Billboard Global charts with 2022 FIFA soundtrack 'Dreamers'

BTS' Jungkook soars at Billboard Global charts with 2022 FIFA soundtrack 'Dreamers'
Jennifer Lopez on getting her ‘happy ending’ with Ben Affleck: ‘It's me & you till the end’

Jennifer Lopez on getting her ‘happy ending’ with Ben Affleck: ‘It's me & you till the end’
UK royals in US spotlight as Prince William and Kate Middleton visit

UK royals in US spotlight as Prince William and Kate Middleton visit
Irina Shayk ‘spends most of her time’ at Bradley Cooper’s place amid reconciliation rumours

Irina Shayk ‘spends most of her time’ at Bradley Cooper’s place amid reconciliation rumours