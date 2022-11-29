Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Jenna Ortega opens up on her relation with Enid Sinclair

Netflix series Wednesday actor Jenna Ortega who is playing Wednesday Adams in the show shared why the relationship between her and her sunny roommate Enid Sinclair played by Emma Myers, is one of her favorite.

In the new drama Wednesday gets enrolled in a boarding school for outcasts, Nevermore, after being expelled from her high school.

In an exclusive interview with Screen Rant, Ortega breaks down the dynamic relationship between Wednesday and Enid.

The 20-year-old actress also explained why this duo, that reflects the old saying "opposites attract," is one of her favorite dynamics.

"It's so easy to be moved by Emma Myers. It is so easy. She's such a sweetheart, and Enid is such a ray of sunshine."

She continued, "And I think that's scary to Wednesday, which is why she likes it. It's very easy to toe the line with her, and I think that dynamic was very natural."

"Everyone knows that super sunny, happy person and that super dark, depressing person. When they get together, there's something really relatable and beautiful about it." She added.

"Those are always my favorite dynamics, and I think it came very naturally."

The weird connection between Wednesday and Enid immediately brings a new element into Wednesday's dark and gloomy world.