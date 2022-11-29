 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Jenna Ortega opens up on her relation with Enid Sinclair

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Jenna Ortega opens up on her relation with Enid Sinclair
Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Jenna Ortega opens up on her relation with Enid Sinclair

Netflix series Wednesday actor Jenna Ortega who is playing Wednesday Adams in the show shared why the relationship between her and her sunny roommate Enid Sinclair played by Emma Myers, is one of her favorite.

In the new drama Wednesday gets enrolled in a boarding school for outcasts, Nevermore, after being expelled from her high school. 

In an exclusive interview with Screen Rant, Ortega breaks down the dynamic relationship between Wednesday and Enid. 

The 20-year-old actress also explained why this duo, that reflects the old saying "opposites attract," is one of her favorite dynamics.

"It's so easy to be moved by Emma Myers. It is so easy. She's such a sweetheart, and Enid is such a ray of sunshine."

She continued, "And I think that's scary to Wednesday, which is why she likes it. It's very easy to toe the line with her, and I think that dynamic was very natural."

"Everyone knows that super sunny, happy person and that super dark, depressing person. When they get together, there's something really relatable and beautiful about it." She added.

"Those are always my favorite dynamics, and I think it came very naturally."

The weird connection between Wednesday and Enid immediately brings a new element into Wednesday's dark and gloomy world. 

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton lookalike Heidi Agan receives death threats

Kate Middleton lookalike Heidi Agan receives death threats
Meghan Markle shares latest statement ahead of Kate Middleton, Prince William’s US visit

Meghan Markle shares latest statement ahead of Kate Middleton, Prince William’s US visit
Hugh Grant was not keen on doing the iconic dancing scene in 'Love Actually'

Hugh Grant was not keen on doing the iconic dancing scene in 'Love Actually'
Kim Kardashian gets her new custom minivan in ‘Million Dollar Wheels’ clip, ‘amazing’

Kim Kardashian gets her new custom minivan in ‘Million Dollar Wheels’ clip, ‘amazing’
When will series 'Obliterated' release on Netflix? Find out

When will series 'Obliterated' release on Netflix? Find out
Victoria Beckham reveals son Romeo's dog ruined her luxury advent calendar

Victoria Beckham reveals son Romeo's dog ruined her luxury advent calendar
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry become royal villains?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry become royal villains?
BTS' Jungkook soars at Billboard Global charts with 2022 FIFA soundtrack 'Dreamers'

BTS' Jungkook soars at Billboard Global charts with 2022 FIFA soundtrack 'Dreamers'
Jennifer Lopez on getting her ‘happy ending’ with Ben Affleck: ‘It's me & you till the end’

Jennifer Lopez on getting her ‘happy ending’ with Ben Affleck: ‘It's me & you till the end’
UK royals in US spotlight as Prince William and Kate Middleton visit

UK royals in US spotlight as Prince William and Kate Middleton visit
Irina Shayk ‘spends most of her time’ at Bradley Cooper’s place amid reconciliation rumours

Irina Shayk ‘spends most of her time’ at Bradley Cooper’s place amid reconciliation rumours