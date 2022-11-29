Adele, Rich Paul are getting married?

Adele might exchange her wedding vows with her boyfriend Rich Paul before 2022 is over.

The Grammy winner singer, 34, and sports agent, 40, have been dating since the summer of last year and have been spotted several times together on different occasions.

Even though, Rich came to watch his girlfriend perform to sold-out crowds at her long-awaited Las Vegas residency, now it's reported the pair could be waltzing down the aisle soon.

Speaking about their relationship, a source said the couple have already been toying with the idea of a spring wedding, however, they also said Adele and Rich might get hitched this year.

"If Adele wants a wedding soon he [Rich] will probably say yes," they claimed.

"Pals hint they could even imagine a New Year's Eve wedding so the pair can ring in 2023 as husband and wife."

The source added the Hello star doesn't want to put any pressure on Rich but is being 'completely honest about how in love she is'.

They continued: "He [Rich] agrees and is on board. He's a very chilled person so is happy to go with the flow," reports Closer magazine.

Adele is said to be open to the idea of getting married in Sin City where she is currently wowing crowds with her much-hyped residency.

The star was forced to cancel the gig earlier this year, telling fans she "wasn't ready", but now she's back in the spotlight where she belongs.



