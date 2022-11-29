Malaika Arora reveals Arhaan Khan will feature 'Moving in with Malaika' show

Malaika Arora got separated after more than 18 years with Arbaz Khan but they have made sure not to put the future of their son Arhaan Khan.



Malaika Arora will soon be seen Moving in with Malaika show featuring her Arham Khan.

In a recent interview with News18, diva said that her son is quite excited about the show.

Malaika said, "He is super excited. He told me to go for it. He was very curious about how the show is going to go about. He is going to be a part of the show.

Further, she adds, I am really looking forward to shooting with him. We still have to shoot a lot and Arhaan is very excited about his part. He is currently abroad studying, so I am waiting for him to come down and shoot with me. He has some amazing ideas of what he wants to do on the show. I think it’s going to be the most interesting part and he has already asked me, Paisa milega na."

Apart from her show, Malaika will be seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film.