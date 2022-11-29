Kym Marsh shares health update after 'scary' battle with Covid

Kym Marsh has now shared his health update after a tough and scary week battling with Covid.



The former

Coronation Stree

t star was forced out of the competition this weekend after catching Covid.

Kym, 46, was also terrified for her dad who was rushed to the hospital.



Appearing on Morning Live, Kym said: "Start of the week I came down with Covid. That was rubbish. Thankfully I'm testing negative now."

She will return to rehearsals today in preparation for returning to Strictly at the weekend.

"I can't wait to see you," said Kym's dance partner Graziano Di Prima, 28.

"We take for granted that we spend so much time together.

Kym was Morning Live with her dance partner Graziano

"Being apart for a week has been strange. It's crazy - but today, I'm going to meet her again."

Seven of the show's crew tested positive for Covid after Kym went down with the virus following a cast and staff beano at the end of the Blackpool special.

Kym was given a free pass through to next week after getting sick.