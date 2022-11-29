 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle left late Queen Elizabeth ‘very disgruntled’

Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle reportedly made the late Queen Elizabeth ‘very disgruntled’, as per a royal expert who has also claimed that the monarch was ‘pleased’ when Meghan didn’t show up for Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021.

The sensational comment came from royal author Tom Bower in response to another royal author Gyles Brandreth’s comments that the Queen was very concerned about Prince Harry and Meghan being ‘too in love’.

When asked to comment on Brandreth’s comment and whether it was true, Bower told GB News: “My sources told me very emphatically that they believe this to be absolutely true that the Queen was very disgruntled with Meghan.”

“That, of course, is why she expelled them so to speak in the great Megxit debate and sending them in 2020 when they were stripped of all their honorary and other titles in Britain, denied any protection, denied any finance and told they couldn't serve as royals if they went to California,” he added.

Bower continued: “So, I don't think for a moment that the Queen was uncritical of Meghan. In fact, she was rather pleased that she hadn't come to Prince Philip's funeral… But I do believe that she was critical and rather concerned by Harry's over-the-top admiration and love for Meghan.”

“And of course, she wasn't the only one. So was Prince William, so was Prince Charles, so was Charles Spencer. Everyone thought Harry had gone overboard,” Bower further shared. 

