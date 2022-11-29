Amanda Holden oozes sophistication in a knitted midi dress and boots

Heart FM host Amanda Holden turned heads with her gorgeous look in London on Tuesday, as she left the Global Radio studios.

Amanda, 51, showcased her incredible style in an edgy winter style in a long patterned black and white knitted dress, layered beneath an elegant black fur-trimmed coat.

She added more glamour with a pair of stylish black stiletto heel boots, matched with a black leather handbag.

Britain Got Talent judge wore her blonde locks loose and opted for pink lipstick while shielding her eyes with oversized squared sunglasses.

She appeared in high spirits after her Heart Breakfast Show as she paraded through the street before heading home.

Ashley previously told OK! magazine about working with Amanda and their co-host Jamie Theakston, saying they're like a 'family' and 'giggle' a lot at work.