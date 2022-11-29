Howard Stern hits out at Oprah Winfrey over flaunting ‘wealth’

Howard Stern has recently lashes out at Oprah Winfrey for bragging about her luxurious lifestyle on social media.

On Monday, the radio host discusses how Winfrey was fond of flaunting her “wealth and is not embarrassed by it” on his namesake show.

“Oprah’s not embarrassed by her wealth at all. She loves showing it off on Instagram,” said the 68-year-old.

He continued, “It’s mind blowing when you follow her on Instagram, you see her estates, her gardens, the people who service her.”

During the show, Stern’s co-host Robin Quivers quipped, “Service her? She’s not a car.”

To this, Stern responded, “Well, she kind of is. She’s got servants and like people cooking and it’s (expletive) wild.”



“She knows how to be rich… but she kind of likes to show it off, which is something I’m not comfortable with. I don’t think that people should show off their wealth.”

Quiver chimed in and stated, “Oprah’s just showing you her life. She’s not showing off.”

However, Stern did not agree with his co-host’s statement, adding, “Well you gotta be a little self-aware and know that there are people struggling out there, Robin.”

“You gotta kind of think about people who don’t have to eat. You know what I’m saying? I mean, come on. You gotta be a little bit aware of this,” he concluded.