 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Winslet addresses filming her new drama about mental health with daughter Mia Threapleton

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

Kate Winslet addresses filming her new drama about mental health with daughter Mia Threapleton
Kate Winslet addresses filming her new drama about mental health with daughter Mia Threapleton

Kate Winslet has recently revealed how it’s like to work with her daughter Mia Threapleton on a new drama about mental health titled I Am Ruth.

According to Daily Mail, the two-hour programme is created by movie maker Dominic Savage and co-authored by Winslet and Savage. The series shows mental health crisis affecting young people in the UK.

Talking about the new series with Radio Times, the Titanic star stated, “It's a funny one, because the line between what's real and what isn't definitely becomes blurred.”

“Normally as an actor you can set yourself some fairly robust boundaries so that you are, to a certain degree, emotionally protected from what you sometimes have to deal with,” explained The Dressmaker.

Winslet remarked, “But I knew that all those boundaries had to disappear on this.”

Sharing her thoughts on the plotline, Winslet’s daughter Threapleton mentioned that some of the “heavier moments of filming were intense” but overall, it was “good fun”.

Winslet, on the other hand, added that her daughter “wanted to feel really free and not watched or judged or helped, and actually that has been brilliant”.

More From Entertainment:

Jessica Biel speaks on the concept of work-life balance as a parent

Jessica Biel speaks on the concept of work-life balance as a parent
Katherine Heigl addresses early days of being a parent to daughter Naleigh

Katherine Heigl addresses early days of being a parent to daughter Naleigh
Keke Palmer’s honest reaction to be featured in Whoopi Goldberg’s Sister Act 3

Keke Palmer’s honest reaction to be featured in Whoopi Goldberg’s Sister Act 3
Evans Peters dishes out details about ‘intense prep’ he did for Jeffrey Dahmer

Evans Peters dishes out details about ‘intense prep’ he did for Jeffrey Dahmer
Hailey Bieber looks up to late Princess Diana for much-needed fashion inspiration: Photo

Hailey Bieber looks up to late Princess Diana for much-needed fashion inspiration: Photo
Howard Stern hits out at Oprah Winfrey over flaunting ‘wealth’

Howard Stern hits out at Oprah Winfrey over flaunting ‘wealth’
Will Smith Oscars reflects on Oscars slap controversy on The Daily Show

Will Smith Oscars reflects on Oscars slap controversy on The Daily Show
Amanda Holden oozes sophistication in a knitted midi dress and boots

Amanda Holden oozes sophistication in a knitted midi dress and boots
Meghan Markle credits Prince Harry for final ‘Archetypes’ episode

Meghan Markle credits Prince Harry for final ‘Archetypes’ episode
Meghan Markle claims her life is too dramatic to watch reality shows

Meghan Markle claims her life is too dramatic to watch reality shows
Holly Willoughby looks stunning as she appears on FINAL episode of Celebrity Juice

Holly Willoughby looks stunning as she appears on FINAL episode of Celebrity Juice

Meghan Markle left late Queen Elizabeth ‘very disgruntled’

Meghan Markle left late Queen Elizabeth ‘very disgruntled’