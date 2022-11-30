 
entertainment
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ named the ‘most expensive’ movie ever made

Avatar: The Way of Water has been named filmmaker James Cameron’s most expensive and risky project so far. However, the film’s budget is much bigger than expected.

Avatar: The Way of Water – the sequel to the original Avatar released in 2009 - is all set to release in theaters on December 16.

Ahead of its release, the film’s budget has made headlines as it has been named one of the ‘most expensive’ movies ever made.

Avatar: The Way of Water budget has been revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, claiming it is between the $350m (£292.4m) to $400m (£334m) range.

The massive budget makes the upcoming sequel one of the most expensive films of all time, alongside Endgame and Avengers: Age of Ultron. The first Avatar had a budget of $237m (£198m).

The reports also suggested that the sequel’s budget skyrocketed due to the creation of technology required by Cameron to depict the film’s extended underwater sequences.

Speaking to GQ in an interview, Cameron said the film cost so much that he told the studio that Avatar: The Way of Water represented “the worst business case in movie history”.

Elaborating on this, Cameron claimed that in order for the film to start making back more money than it cost, it would have to become “the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history”.

