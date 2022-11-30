Johnny Depp ‘knew’ he ‘messed up’ Amber Heard?

 
Johnny Depp has just been accused of having ‘messed things up’ with Amber Heard, according to text message records obtained in the unsealed documents.

The document features an exchange by Paige Heard, Amber’s mother.

This comes despite rumored support by Heard’s mother in audio recordings that were presented to the court.

It features a conversation where her mother says, “Your dad or I would fly out today if it would help. It sounds like you need someone now. I can charge it so you don’t need to pay and no one needs to know.”

She also went as far as to allege “I am guessing that he ‘knows’ he’s [expletive] up and that’s fueling his disgust and he drinks more. And you are trapped in and by that cycle. Amber, honey, I am so very sorry this is happening to you. You brought NONE of this on”.

The text exchange also goes onto feature images of bruises shared by Heard, which her mother reacts to by saying, “Oh my baby. Has he stayed this way since then!”

