Johnny Depp ‘intentionally altered’ audio tapes of Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has been accused of ‘manipulating, editing and altering’ the audio tapes submitted to the court in the Amber Heard defamation case.



These revelations have been brought to light in the unsealed court documents obtained by Depp’s global fanbase.

The document claims, “Over a year ago, the Court Ordered Mr. Depp to produce all audio and video recordings that include Ms. Heard. Att. 9. The UK Court also Ordered Mr. Depp to produce all recordings containing Ms. Heard's voice.”

Depp has also been accused of having ‘manipulated’ all of his audio data, with edited accounts of fights between him and ex-wife Amber Heard.

According to the contents of the documents, Mr Depp has even been accused of having ‘refused’ to submit unedited versions of the data.

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's unsealed court documents

According to reports, “In response, Mr. Depp produced multiple partial audio recordings that begin and end in the middle of a sentence- and include recordings relied upon by Mr. Depp in Declarations he submitted in this case. Att. 22, 18. Mr. Depp cannot explain why he only produced partial recordings, and in fact, testified”.



“So where are the full recordings? Moreover, the metadata from DEPP9046-9047 indicates the recordings were created in September 2015 and then modified in June 2016, and again one day before their production, but Mr. Depp only produced the modified version.”

“This raises significant concerns of manipulation, alteration, and deletion,” the document added before concluding.