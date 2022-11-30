 
Showbiz
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
Kriti Sanon calls her relationship rumours with Prabhas 'baseless'

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

Kriti Sanon has finally opened up about her relationship rumours with Prabhas
Kriti Sanon and Prabhas’s dating rumours have been circulating for a while now; the actress has finally responded to the rumours.

Kriti broke her silence and reacted to the rumours by saying: “It’s neither Pyaar, no PR… our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date- let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless!”

Previously on Jhalak Dikhla Ja 10, both Varun and Kriti appeared on the reality show for the promotion of their film Bhediya where Varun joked about their relationship that added more fuel to the dating rumours.

As per PinkVilla, the Luka Chuppi actor and Prabhas were spotted together at the trailer launch of Adipurush, since then, their chemistry is being regarded as a relationship.

Meanwhile, Bhediya starring Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan has been released in theatres on November 25. The film also features actor Deepak Dobriyal.

