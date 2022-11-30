 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
Kanye West spends quality time with North after Kim Kardashian divorce settlement

Kanye West continued to fulfill dad duties as he was spotted with his elder daughter North West on a shopping trip after finalizing divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The rapper, who also goes by Ye, and his nine-year-old daughter North spent some quality time together on Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles.

West, 45, was spotted visiting a mall in the city with his daughter after picking her up from basketball practice. He wore an all-black ensemble featuring a plain black T-shirt and a matching zip-up hoodie.

He also sported a set of black jeans and his usual chunky black rain boots.

North, on the other hand, donned the sporty gear after her athletic practice, featuring a black sweatshirt.

She also wore a silver cross around her neck and black athletic shorts, along with pale blue–and–black athletic shoes.

The Donda rapper, who recently came under fire for his anti-Semitic statements, appeared on the family outing came after he had officially finalized his divorce from North's mother Kim.

The divorce settlement has come after nearly two years and the rapper will now be paying $200,000 per month to the SKIMS founder in child support.

