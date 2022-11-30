 
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
Victoria Beckham thrilled to have Mia Regan back on her side amid Nicola Peltz drama

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

Victoria Beckham is happy after her son Romeo Beckham rekindled romance with Mia Regan who has always been her “ally” amid Nicola Peltz feud.

The fashion designer has been relieved as she can now change people’s perspective about her being a “difficult mother-in-law” because of all the drama with The Transformers actor.

Romeo and Mia have reconciled their romance after parting ways in June this year following a three-year-long relationship and Posh Spice is thrilled over their reunion.

“Vic is so happy that Romeo and Mia are back on,” a source told Heat Magazine. “She’s always had a great relationship with her, and with all the Nicola drama, she feels she has someone on her side.”

“The last few months have felt like constant splits, so now she feels like things are feeling more normal again. She’s always seen Mia as her muse. They both love fashion, so it’s a great relationship.”

The insider went on to say that Mia was always “Team Posh” while adding that the model was “never particularly close” to Nicola and has been there for Victoria during “the difficult times.”

“Victoria had this horrible feeling that after the Nicola rumours and the Mia split, people might see her as a difficult-mother-in-law type,” the source said.

“So, to see Mia and Romeo back on, and for them to be so close, makes her feel like she can walk tall again – Mia is her secret weapon in all this drama.”

The outlet further shared that Victoria Beckham has been planning to give Mia a “big present” on Christmas as she “feels excited to have her family together for the holidays.”

“It’s been a huge relief and she’s hopeful 2023 can be a better year,” the source noted.

