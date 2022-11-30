 
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
Jonah Hill 'files legal petition to change his name,' Deets inside

Jonah Hill has filed a petition to legally change his name, according to the latest reports.

The Superbad actor, 38, whose real name is Jonah Hill Feldstein, applied to change his surname and officially go by his stage name last week in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, the legal documents also noted Jonah “request that the court decree the following name changes”, before listing the proposed change.

Jonah has one sister, actress Beanie Feldstein, whose first names are Elizabeth Greer.

The Don’t Look Up actor isn’t the only star to have attempted to be known by his stage name in recent months.

Earlier in November, Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul filed a legal petition to change his own name from Aaron Paul Sturtevant, dropping his real surname and adopting Paul.

His wife, actor Lauren Parsekian, also filed to officially take on Paul as her own name. At the same time, Paul filed to change the name of their seven-year-old son to Ryden Caspian Paul.

