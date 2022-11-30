 
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
Prince Harry would be ‘a nobody’ without Princess Diana’s DNA

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

Prince Harry would reportedly ‘matter to no one’ if he didn’t have Princess Diana’s blood running through his veins.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield made this admission in her interview with Express UK.

She began by branding the couple a ‘polarizing figure’ and clamed, “It appears that Harry and Meghan lack self-awareness.”

She also said, "They are so busy trying to keep up with the Obamas that they don't see how laughable some of these PR stunts appear to be to the same audience that they want watching their reality show on Netflix or buying their books.”

Before concluding she even went as far as to allege, “And truthfully, if it wasn't for Diana's DNA running through Harry's blood... I don't think anyone would have anything to do with them.”

