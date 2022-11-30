 
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
Meghan Markle only royal to feature with Queen Elizabeth in new list

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

Meghan Markle is the only royal to feature with late Queen Elizabeth on a newly released list of most searched people on Google in the UK for 2022.

As per a list compiled by CelebTattler, the Queen, who passed away this year in September, was the most popular person on Google search in the UK, and no other royal managed to crack the list except the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan, who now resides in the US with husband Prince Harry and has launched many subtle attacks on the monarchy in the years since stepping down as senior royal in 2020, emerged as the seventh most searched person on Google in the UK.

Meanwhile, the top five list after the Queen was rounded up by Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard on the second and third spot, and Kim Kardashian and Will Smith in fourth and fifth place respectively.

It is pertinent to note that no other member of the royal family, except the Queen and Meghan, proved popular enough to be the top 15 most Googled people in the UK.

