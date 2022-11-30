In jibe at Imran, Bilawal says institution's apoliticism irked 'puppet' politicians

PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari address PPP's 55th foundation day in Karachi on November 30, 2022. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive

In an apparent jibe at PTI Chairman Imran Khan, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Wednesday institution's apolitical stance has got "puppet" politicians worrying about their future.

"The institution has accepted its mistake. But now, they ['puppet politicians'] are worried that if the institution has become neutral, then what will become of their politics," Bilawal told a charged crowd in Karachi during his address at a ceremony held to mark PPP's 55th foundation day.

Bilawal vowed to thwart anti-democratic forces and the party will continue fighting against the "enemies" of democracy.

The PPP chairman said "chaos" was being spread in the country to save "watch thief" Khan, his sister Aleema Khan, Farah Gogi — a close aide PTI chief's wife Bushra Bibi — from accountability.

'Jiyala' to be next mayor Karachi

At the outset of his address, Bilawal thanked the people of Karachi for coming out in huge numbers as the party had decided to hold the founding day at different districts instead of a central one due to floods.

Bilawal paid glaring tributes to his mother, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and his maternal grandfather, ex-premier Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, for their services to the country.

He added that a "jiyala" would be elected Karachi's mayor when the local body elections — scheduled to be held in January 2023 — take place.

"A jiyala sitting here in this crowd will become the next mayor," he said, stressing that the PPP does not promote politics of hatred and anarchy.

More to follow...