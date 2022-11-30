 
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
By
Web Desk

In jibe at Imran, Bilawal says institution's apoliticism irked 'puppet' politicians

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari address PPPs 55th foundation day in Karachi on November 30, 2022. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive
PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari address PPP's 55th foundation day in Karachi on November 30, 2022. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive

In an apparent jibe at PTI Chairman Imran Khan, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Wednesday institution's apolitical stance has got "puppet" politicians worrying about their future.

"The institution has accepted its mistake. But now, they ['puppet politicians'] are worried that if the institution has become neutral, then what will become of their politics," Bilawal told a charged crowd in Karachi during his address at a ceremony held to mark PPP's 55th foundation day.

Bilawal vowed to thwart anti-democratic forces and the party will continue fighting against the "enemies" of democracy.

The PPP chairman said "chaos" was being spread in the country to save "watch thief" Khan, his sister Aleema Khan, Farah Gogi — a close aide PTI chief's wife Bushra Bibi — from accountability.

'Jiyala' to be next mayor Karachi

At the outset of his address, Bilawal thanked the people of Karachi for coming out in huge numbers as the party had decided to hold the founding day at different districts instead of a central one due to floods.

Bilawal paid glaring tributes to his mother, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and his maternal grandfather, ex-premier Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, for their services to the country.

He added that a "jiyala" would be elected Karachi's mayor when the local body elections — scheduled to be held in January 2023 — take place.

"A jiyala sitting here in this crowd will become the next mayor," he said, stressing that the PPP does not promote politics of hatred and anarchy.

More to follow...

More From Pakistan:

Punjab local polls scheduled for late April 2023, ECP says

Punjab local polls scheduled for late April 2023, ECP says
Imran felicitates COAS Gen Munir, CJCSC Gen Mirza on promotions

Imran felicitates COAS Gen Munir, CJCSC Gen Mirza on promotions
Azam Nazeer Tarar takes charge as law minister again

Azam Nazeer Tarar takes charge as law minister again
Death toll rises to 4 in Quetta suicide attack as another child succumbs to injuries

Death toll rises to 4 in Quetta suicide attack as another child succumbs to injuries
Rangers did not force me to expel Altaf Hussain, Farooq Sattar tells UK court

Rangers did not force me to expel Altaf Hussain, Farooq Sattar tells UK court
PM Shehbaz, Zardari mull options to ward off Imran Khan's strategy

PM Shehbaz, Zardari mull options to ward off Imran Khan's strategy
Pakistan Army guns down 10 terrorists in Balochistan's Hoshab

Pakistan Army guns down 10 terrorists in Balochistan's Hoshab
Tarar to become law minister again at PM's request

Tarar to become law minister again at PM's request
Pakistan, Afghan officials hold high-level talks after TTP ends ceasefire

Pakistan, Afghan officials hold high-level talks after TTP ends ceasefire
COAS Asim Munir played cricket in Rawalpindi's Dheri Hassanabad

COAS Asim Munir played cricket in Rawalpindi's Dheri Hassanabad
No concession in punishment during bail period: LHC

No concession in punishment during bail period: LHC

ATC grants police 13-day physical remand of Imran Khan's suspected shooter

ATC grants police 13-day physical remand of Imran Khan's suspected shooter