Wednesday Nov 30 2022
Adnan Siddiqui calls out rendition of Ap Jaisa Koi

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

Nazia Hasan's Ap Jaisa Koi is remixed for Ayushmann Khuranna's An Action Hero and Adnan Siddiqui did not take it well. 

Adnan, who previously spoke for National Anthem rendition at Lux Style Awards by Wahab Bugti and Shehzad Roy, is now on ground to call out the horrendous version of a legendary song. He took to his twitter and tweeted, ‘Even re-creation requires talent. Nazia Hassan must be turning in her grave.’

People in comments section agreed with him since everyone is furious over Abrar-Ul-Haq’s Nach Punjaban getting stolen in Jug Jug Jeyo previously and now Nazia Hassan’s Ap Jaisa Koi was stolen.

Disco Deewane which was remixed in Student of The Year Part One, helmed by Karan Johar was also one of the most popular songs of Nazia Hassan. 

